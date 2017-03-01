Phony emails seek employee personal information

KIMT News 3 – The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota is warning human resource departments about phony emails that are being sent out by criminals disguised as top business executives or colleagues.

They will ask for a list of employees’ W-2 tax forms, dates of birth and social security numbers.

The BBB says these criminals have started targeting employers for their employee’s personal information because it could reap a bigger pay-out than typical credit card fraud.

But both the BBB and local businesses say there are plenty of ways to keep employee information private.

“Our personal information from employees is gone through snag-a-job,” says Pizza Ranch general manager Linda Siems. “Everything that is in snag-a-job is encrypted and we do not hold any of that information here in the store, it’s actually through another job site. When we transfer that information to our payroll department that also is encrypted and we also have a secure connection with our trust wave.”

Dan Hendrickson of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota says, “We’re trying to raise awareness as quickly as possible, we’re letting CEOs, human resources department and county departments know this scam is out there it’s happening in our region. So they need to know that they need to have their employees trained on how to watch out for this kind of thing.”

The BBB say these criminals have recently been targeting school districts, healthcare providers, chain restaurants and temporary staffing agencies.