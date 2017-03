Related Coverage Search and arrest in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is going to prison.

29-year-old Aron John Bierl was arrested on March 29, 2016 after several law enforcement agencies conducted a search in North Springs. Bierl was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a domestic violence offender.

He has pleaded guilty to one count and the other has been dismissed. Bierl was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served.