MASON CITY, Iowa- According to a new Des Moines Register Poll 69% of Iowans are in favor of the current voting process.

“I think the current system is actually working very fine,” says one we talked to.”It’s the most constitutional way a person can state their vote; anything else is deleting the entire system.”

“I don’t have any information to lead me to the contrary,” said another.

But going to the polls can cost money.

“It would be in the $12,000 to $15,000 range to hold an election,” says Cerro Gordo County Auditor Ken Kline. “Elections aren’t cheap. People want them done and want them done correctly.”

Which is some states such as Maine are looking to change to an alternative way of voting such as “Ranked-Choice” voting.

Basically voters will rank their candidates in order. If there is not a clear winner after the first count the lowest candidate will be scratched from the ballot and it will count the second choice of whoever voted the losing candidate as their first choice.

“If I’m a voter I’m going to say they are my first choice, but I know that candidate can’t win, so I’m going to vote for this other candidate. “Rank-Choice” allows me to say,w ell here’s my first choice and this is my second choice, so it allows more true expression of voter interest,” said Kline.

He says it would eliminate the need for runoff elections and create little extra work for those states looking to change.

“It boils down to the programming of the election equipment and printing the ballots,” said Kline. “Instead of filling out a choice one I can say this one is my first choice this one’s my second choice and this is my third choice, so it’s a different marking process. The ballots will have to be printed differently and then the machines that read the ballots have to be able to calculate and read and those results.”

but local voters say they are content with how things work now.

“boils down to the programming of the election equipment and printing the balance so instead of filling out a choice one choice I have to say this one is my first choice this one’s my second choice and this is my third choice so it’s a different marketing process person so the ballots will have to print it differently and then the machines that read the belts have to be able to calculate and read and calculate those results.

“I’ve never had any disputes I think that the run off system is fine I’m content with that.”