Responses to President Trump’s speech

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night elicited a variety of responses from political figures in Iowa and Minnesota.

Congressman Tim Walz, Minnesota Democrat – “The Administration and I share vital goals. We agree that we need to ensure every veteran gets the care they have earned and deserve; we agree that we need to provide our service members with the tools they need to get the job done; and we agree that we need to lower the cost of health insurance for folks who are still struggling to afford it, like many of our farmers and those folks who’ve been hit hard in the individual marketplace.

But populism without a plan isn’t leadership, and unfortunately, the address lacked significant policy detail and specific plans on how to move forward. That said, it is clear that we don’t agree on how to move forward with improving our health care system. The answer is not to tear it down without offering a sound plan to replace it. Instead, the answer is to build upon the gains of the Affordable Care Act by repairing the parts where folks are falling through the cracks.

As we move forward with the business of governing, I hope that we can set aside politics and work together to find common ground on comprehensive solutions to the serious issues we are facing as a nation.”

Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican – “For the last eight years, Americans have been hamstrung under the weight of burdensome regulations, increasing taxes, and a stagnant economy, making it difficult for folks to get ahead. Tonight, we heard from President Trump about the tremendous opportunity to bring about change, which includes real regulatory reform that will get the federal government out of the way of Iowans’ everyday lives. Today alone, we made significant strides forward as the President took the first steps toward rolling back the WOTUS rule, which hurts Iowa farmers, businesses and manufacturers.

“I am also eager to see an infrastructure plan that not only fixes roads, bridges, and highways, but also looks at dam and levee infrastructure. Any plan put forward must address the transportation needs of rural America, not just major cities. Fixing farm-to-market roads and bridges is essential for states like Iowa. This network of rural roads and bridges are an integral link in the food supply chain.

“In addition to the significant role our federal government plays in developing and maintaining our country’s infrastructure, another core function is ensuring we keep our nation safe and secure. Previously, I pressed the Obama Administration to develop a strategy that addresses the rise of ISIS in places like Southeast Asia as we rightfully strike them in the Middle East. I look forward to the counter ISIS plan from the Trump administration. It’s my hope that this new strategy engages our allies, correctly utilizes Special Operations Forces, and includes a global approach that is required to defeat and destroy ISIS in all parts of the world – particularly in Southeast Asia where ISIS is starting to gain a foothold.

“Last November, Iowans made their voices heard, and now is the time for action. I was encouraged by many of President Trump’s ideas tonight, and I will continue working to advance the issues most important to our great state.”

Senator Al Franken, Minnesota Democrat – “It’s no secret I disagree with President Trump on a lot of issues and with a lot of what he’s done in the first weeks of his administration. And there are several things he outlined in tonight’s address that concern me.

“For instance, I strongly believe that we shouldn’t repeal the Affordable Care Act, especially given that Republicans have no plan to help the tens of millions of Americans who would be hurt by ripping up the ACA. In tonight’s remarks, the President again failed to offer any specifics about what a replacement plan would look like. We should be building on the successes of the ACA and working to make fixes where things should be working better.

“And we shouldn’t be pursuing draconian and dangerous immigration policies that rip families apart, including refugees fleeing war and terror.

“Yet despite our many disagreements, I will continue looking for ways to work with the President, and he offered some areas where I believe we may be able to find common ground.

“Tonight I brought VFW State Commander Joe Mauricio to the President’s address because I want to highlight the needs of our servicemembers and veterans. I’m glad that the President mentioned them in his remarks, and I hope he will keep them in mind when he has to make decisions that affect foreign policy and the lives of veterans.

“I was also heartened to hear the President convey that he understands the importance of using steel made here in America.

“I’d also like to find common ground with the President on job training, which is a great way to help people of all ages find careers in areas like manufacturing, health care, IT, and energy. I’ve made workforce development a priority during my time in the Senate, which is why I’ll be reintroducing my legislation to create job-training partnerships between two-year schools and local businesses. I’m going to be pushing Congress and the President to pass my bill because it’s exactly the type of thing we should be doing to energize the economy.

“I’m going to keep doing my job the same way I always have, working to make progress for the people of Minnesota wherever I can. Because no matter what the Trump administration does, and no matter how divisive Washington may be, I’ll always put our state first — and I’ll never stop fighting for Minnesota.”

Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann – “Tonight, President Donald Trump detailed an optimistic and bold vision for our country that called on Americans to come together in service of a stronger, brighter future. President Trump has been fulfilling the promises he made to the American people at breakneck speed, including bringing back American jobs and nominating a reliable conservative to the Supreme Court.

“The President expanded on his plans to pass an aggressive agenda that will solve real problems for real people, make sure every American who needs a good job gets one, and put our nation’s security first. I hope that Democrats, particularly Congressman Dave Loebsack, will join with President Trump to help fix the problems of this country and Make America Great Again.”

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin – “Trump made his first address to Congress. After a month of his presidency, we saw exactly what we expected; more hate, more lies, and more fear-mongering.

“We’re less than a month into Trump’s presidency and he has abandoned all his promises to fight corruption or stand up for the regular guy. He said he would stand up for working people and on day one of his presidency he broke that promise.

“During the speech, we heard Trump try to justify his extreme agenda and rationalize his first month in office. We heard him say that his Muslim ban, immigration raids, ripping apart of families, attacks on the media, and dangerous cabinet picks were just the beginning of him delivering on his promise to make ‘America great again’.

“But what’s so great about Trump’s vision of America? Whether it is the Muslim ban, the immigration raids, attacks on civil and human rights, or demonizing the press—tonight’s speech reminded us that we’re in a critical time for our democracy. It reminded us that we must keep up the pressure and continue holding Trump accountable for his actions.”

Minnesota Republican Party Chairman Keith Downey – “President Donald Trump spoke powerfully and from the heart to each and every citizen in our country, and he outlined an optimistic, unifying, and bold vision for the nation’s future. Starting on day one, President Trump has fulfilled promises he made to the American people at a record-setting pace, including bringing back American jobs and nominating a strong conservative to the Supreme Court.

“(H)e expanded on his plans to pass an aggressive agenda that will solve real problems for real people, provide growth and opportunity for all, and put our nation’s security first. It is our sincere hope that Democrats will join President Trump in fixing the problems facing this country and Make America Great Again!”