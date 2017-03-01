Special Report: Changes in commonly practiced religions

KIMT News 3- While some reports are showing folks across the United States are still attending church services often other studies are finding that people aren’t getting out of bed and making it their weekly routine anymore.

We all want to make it through life with some type of sense that we did something right along the way and for the longest time many folks find that sense of direction through faith, but according to Reference.com traditional churches aren’t so traditional anymore.

“Our goal is just simply preach the word of Jesus and to lead people in a time where they can worship the LORD,” said Pastor Kaleb Hurley, Hope Church in Albert Lea. “It’s so much easier and yet they’re still able to receive it.”

Hope Church Nondenominational which means they are open to and accept any type of religious background.

“We believe it’s okay not to be okay, but it’s not okay to stay that way,” said Hurley.

Hurley says some of the people who attend his church at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center haven’t always been Nondenominational. Some folks are confirmed Catholic or Lutheran, but didn’t like the traditional church setting.

“For some people at Hope Church a lot of times traditions are things they don’t understand so people have a hard time understanding what traditions even mean,” said Hurley. “So sometimes it’s becoming more about the traditions than it is about the most important thing which is our faith in Christ.”

Hope Church strives on being more upbeat through song and when the LORD’s words are spoken.

“I think that the trend is changing simply because there are a lot of people who are looking for churches where they can hear God’s word taught and where they can engage God in worship while feeling comfortable in an environment where they’re being challenged,” said Hurley.

Not too often do you find Pastor Hurley standing still during his sermon. He’s interacting with the crowd hoping to pull them in a little closer.

“We believe God wants to bring change in the person through the word of Jesus Christ because we know Christ meets us where we’re at and he wants to take us to a more full understanding of who He is,” said Hurley. “We accept people wherever they come from with whatever background.”

Nondenominational churches are on the rise in America. According to Hartford Institute for Religion Research Non-denominational churches are present in every state. In 9 states Nondenominational churches are the 2nd largest religious group. In 23 states it’s the 3rd largest group and in 11 states it is the 4th largest.

However, not all religions are on the rise especially in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. In fact Greek Orthodox Churches and Synagogues are finding it hard to fill their pews.

Father Joseph Mirowski at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City says he’s not surprised he doesn’t have as many members as he did when he started almost 27 years ago.

“It’s a world issue for Christianity,” said Mirowski.

At one point hundreds of people belonged to Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, but now Father Joseph says he’s lucky to see 70 people.

“I think this is a very warm community and I think people are afraid to allow themselves something that’s quiet eternally speaking,” said Mirowski. “Orthodoxy has always been an eternally spiritual reality. It takes time to understand it, but it is the movement we have with God.”

The increase in social media use could play a role in why there are fewer people heading to church on Sundays.

“I think as technology gets complicated and more profound people tend to stop looking at the mystery of the relationship,” said Mirowski. “We hear people all the time talking about how they’re not religious, but spiritual. Well what does that really mean?”

It’s not just Christian churches who are seeing a decline Judaism isn’t popular in our area anymore either.

Alan Steckman of Mason City is Jewish. He says a reason for the decrease is because this religion is tough to follow.

“If you want to truly be a Catholic you have to observe certain things, but in Judaism it’s even more difficult to observe the customs and the laws,” said Steckman. “For example you couldn’t eat a cheeseburger if you were a Jew because that’s against the law in Judaism.”

There are 613 laws to be exact and you have to learn to read and write in Hebrew.

“You realize you have to learn a whole new language and an entire alphabet so it’s very difficult to convert and maintain your conversion,” said Steckman.

Steckman says Adas Israel in Mason City is the only synagogue in our area. At one time more than 200 families were members and now there are around 16 individuals. They’re reaching out to an area hospital for help.

“We’ve even had people who Mercy has recruited that might be physicians who are Jewish,” said Steckman.

There isn’t only a lack of synagogues there are two Greek Orthodox churches in the area. One is in Rochester and the other one is in Mason City.

“What the church is experiencing now is very similar to what happened in the 3rd-4th century,” said Mirowski. “I tell people all the time one day they’ll read about us and those who have kept their faith will be looked upon.”

Pew Research Center conducted a study in 2007 and 2014 that compared different faiths from those two years and the changes in people who practiced them.

There was is a 3% decline in people who attend Catholic churches. Orthodox Christian Churches and Judaism relatively stayed the same. Muslims had a .5% increase. However, the biggest increase was people who don’t see themselves as a specific religion or non-denominational. There was a 3.7% increase.

Hope Church in Albert Lea has their services on Sunday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 8:45 AM and 10:30 AM.

Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City has their serviceon Sunday at 10:00 AM.

For more information on Adas Israel in Mason City you can contact their office at 641-423-6616.