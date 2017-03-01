Trump’s First Address To U.S. Congress

KIMT News 3- President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday for the first time since taking office.

Kayla Myers of Clear Lake said she was surprised with Trump’s tone during the speech. “He was a gentler, maybe a gentler president than we had seen while he was running for office.”

Myers said Trump seemed more presidential last night which gives her hope.

“You know you want to love your president. He’s there to take care of you, but I was so afraid we would be dictated to rather than served. But I saw a servant last night in the speech that I hadn’t seen before,” said Myers.

Dean Wright of Clear Lake said Trump’s comments on infrastructure to praising the military and honoring the widow of the Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen united many of the people in the room.

“That was huge, that really made him the President of the United States,” said Wright.