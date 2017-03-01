U.S. Stocks Jump After Trump’s Speech

MASON CITY, Iowa- The U.S. stocks passed 21,000, up approximately 250 points or roughly 1% on Wednesday morning.

Casey Martin with Raymond James said the increase has a lot to do with Trump’s tone during his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

Martin said Trump acted much more presidential and sounded like he’ll be able to get along and make compromises with Congress.

“We’re going to find out just how good a businessman can manage our economy,” said Martin. “He’s saying all the right things and hopefully it’ll go forward and we’re going to continue to grow our country.”