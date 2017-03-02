20 years of probation for Austin drug theft

By
Matthew Clennon
AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a bag of drugs is getting a Mower County man two decades of probation.

19-year-old Matthew Jack Clennon of Austin was arrested in September 2016 after authorities say he entered an apartment building in Austin, hit someone with a pellet gun and made off with a bag containing three different kinds of drugs.

He pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery in December 2016 and on Thursday, Clennon was sentenced to 20 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service.  He must also pay $799 in restitution.

