Allied Health hosts a workshop

AUSTIN, Minn.- Future health care providers are getting some helpful tips today to give them a jump start once they begin their careers. Students at Riverland Community College who plan to go into the medical field participated in a work shop today.

They had the chance to meet with staff from Allied Health to get a better understanding about their future professions.

Those from Allied gave background on certain job and explaining what medical assistants, health unit coordinators and nurses do on a daily basis.

Topics like how to deal with patients who have depression or anxiety were also covered and students were given tips on how to handle those situations.

They also learned a little about the importance of team work.

“Collaborating is really important,” said Melissa Smith, Medical Assistant at Allied Health. “Many students get done with their programs and they’re going to need to work together for the benefit of the patient. So learning how to work together knowing we’re all here for the same purpose, which is the patient, is beneficial.”