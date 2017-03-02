Contraceptive Failure Rates

MASON CITY, Iowa – According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Survey of Family Growth failure rates from common forms of contraception have been dropping.

It shows that over a four-year period failure rates from the use of birth control pills, condoms and implantable devices fell.

Betty Krones, Disease Prevention Specialist for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says public education campaigns on STD’S have pushed many people who already use a long-term contraceptive to also use barrier-method of birth control to protect themselves from disease.

“I think with HIV and STD rates people are being encouraged to use condoms even if they’re using another method of birth control, condoms are highly estimated for controlling STD’s, so that combined with other methods of birth control really decreases the chances of a birth-control failure,” says Krones.

She says educating young people about where they can go to get contraceptives and how to use them correctly can further reduce failure rates.