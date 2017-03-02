Dr. Seuss’s birthday

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – They have brains in their heads and feet in their shoes, and can steer themselves in any direction they choose. On Thursday, that was celebrating the man who made reading fun. Dr. Seuss taught us to have fun with words, even if it seems absurd.

The kids are all saying yay on Seuss’s birthday. He created many phrases that are still all the crazes. And although he may be long gone, his memory continues to live on.

“Some of these are really easy readers for kindergarten and first graders,” Title I Reading teacher Doreen Cordle of Northwood-Kensett Elementary said. “These are some of the first books that they will pick up and read because of the rhymes, it’s easy for them to start reading.”

Dr. Seuss was the pen name of author Theodor Seuss Geisel. Thursday marks his 113th birthday.