ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted man was nabbed in a drug search Wednesday.

The Rochester Police Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at 1525 4th Avenue SE, Apartment #2 and arrested 38-year-old Marshall Galbreath.

Police say there was an outstanding warrant for Galbreath and that the search of the apartment turned up 90 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of methamphetamine. Galbreath was also allegedly found with $4,000 in his possession.