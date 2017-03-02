EAB quarantine for Goodhue County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An emergency quarantine is in effect for Goodhue County after the emerald ash borer was found in Red Wing.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says one of its employees noticed an ash tree with signs of possible EAB infestation during a hike over the weekend at Barn Bluff. Larvae were found in the tree and they were confirmed Thursday to be from the emerald ash borer.

“Our staff led by example and followed the advice we’ve been giving for years which is, it’s important that people go out into their yards, parks, and natural areas and look for signs of EAB,” said Geir Friisoe, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division. “The trees are still bare and the weather is warmer, so this is the perfect time to look for woodpecker damage and other signs of an emerald ash borer infestation.”

The emergency quarantine is intended to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county and reduce the risk of spreading the tree-killing insect. 14 other Minnesota counties are currently under quarantine as well.

Minnesota first detected the emerald ash borer in 2009 and the insect is now found in 30 states.