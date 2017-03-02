Grad Students look for community input

MASON CITY, Iowa- Today two groups of University of Iowa Graduate Students are asking the public for feedback on plans they came up with for the city of Mason City.

One of the groups is looking at the city’s comprehensive plan which basically means how the city is utilizing land. Attendees had the opportunity to look at what the college students propose the city does and add ideas of their own.

The other is focused on a first of its kind sustainability plan, which is how the city plans to move around.

“It provides the sea decision leaders with guidelines in making decisions as we develop plans as we look at how we can revitalize neighborhoods,” said Steven Van Steenhuyse, the Mason City Development Services Department Director.

The Mason City City Council will have a chance to look over the plans and make changes before they move to adopt them.