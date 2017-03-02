Group Takes Aim at Master Matrix

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The scoring system for large animal facilities known as the ‘Master Matrix’ was set in place around 15 years ago and now several counties in our area are looking to update.

The Group Iowa Citizens for community improvement as well as county leaders and the public came together in Charles City to discuss the Master Matrix which many say is failing.

People discussed changes from the scoring system to the amount of time supervisors have to conduct the scoring with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Those heading the group say there needs to be more local control.

“They don’t really have the ability to say where the factory farms are going to be cited; even if they are in a really bad area such as near bodies of water,” says Erica Blair, Community Organizer for Iowa CCI. There still isn’t much counties can do, so there’s a problem with the way the master matrix is run right now.”

Floyd County has already sent a petition to the Legislative Branch as well as the Governors Office asking for change.

Many people spoke about sending letters to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hoping they can open the master matrix.