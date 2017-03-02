Legislative app gives updates at Capitol

anvplayer video=”1267372″]

MASON CITY, Iowa – There’s an app for everything and legislators tell us the response they’ve gotten to a new legislative app is surprising.

With all the bills swirling around the House and the Senate you can now keep track of them along with chamber actions and scheduled meetings.

And if you’re not sure who your area legislators are you can use an interactive map to find that too.

One local senator says this makes it easier to have open lines of communication with local politicians.

“As a constituent governments going to impact you as a person,” says Sen. Amanda Ragan. “So when you realize that you could stay involved and make sure that you have the opportunity to check in every once in a while to make sure that your issues are being addressed.”

These apps are now available through Google Play for android devices and through the Apple App store for Apple devices.

It is called Iowa GA.