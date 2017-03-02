March Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa – Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, honor someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

This month’s honor goes to Michael Bagur, who spends much of his time leading Cub Scout pack 4153.

“Honestly just watching them grow is the most amazing thing. I have so many boys that I get to see every single day. Watching them come into their own basically is honestly the greatest feeling to me,” Michael said.

“It’s just all the compassion that he has, knowing that he didn’t really get to do this as a child. He just puts so much more into it so that every other boy out there who deserves it gets to go through all this. They’re learning life lessons, skill building, and just to see the excitement that he has is wonderful. And the kids, they love him,” said Michael’s wife Melanie Bagur, who nominated him for the award.

Melanie sees Michael’s dedication firsthand every day.

“He’s put so much heart and soul into this. It’s just become our family passion,” said Melanie.

“It’s so much more than sitting around in the woods tying knots. We do a lot of civic activities, just try to make our community a better place to live,” said Michael.