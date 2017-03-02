Mason City Hotel Project Update

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to Mason City city officials there are two investors who are showing interest in building a hotel planned for the downtown area.

The hotel is a key component to state funds needed to continue moving forward with the “River City Renaissance Project”.

G8 Development was contracted to start construction last July, but after the company missed multiple deadlines city leaders were forced to terminate the plans.

City Administrator Brent Trout says the city council still needs to review the candidates to see if they are ready to take on a project of this magnitude.

“What we’re looking for is that they can show proof that they are ready to go at the ready to build a hotel and have the experience to be able to handle a project,” says Trout. “We want to make sure they have made the right contacts with various professionals that will be working for them.”

Trout says they hope to know whether they can move forward with a proposal within the next couple of weeks.