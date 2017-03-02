No more snow days?

AUSTIN, Minn.- Many kids look forward to school being cancelled because of the weather, but snow days may soon be a thing of the past in Minnesota.

“Sometimes I’ll stay inside and sometimes I’ll go outside and go snow board with my brother,” said Lincoln Rockers, 3rd grader at Neveln Elementary School. “A lot of the time I try to get my mom to write down a couple math problems so I can do them.”

There’s a bill making its way through the Minnesota legislature that would replace up to five snow days each year with what’s being called “E-Learning Days.”

“It’s something we’ve been talking about for a lot of years,” said David Krenz, Superintendent at Austin Public Schools. “The idea gives us more flexibility and opportunity for our students because we’ve tried to expand the school day for many years and in many different ways.”

Students would use electronic devices to follow along with online lessons on days where classes aren’t in session because of too much snow.

If this legislation is passed the Austin Public School District will be ready.

“We’ve got one to one laptops for all our students from 5th to 12th grade and in our elementary grades we have multiple sets of computers with opportunities for students and parents to get online,” said Krenz.

The idea of learning from home is something Rockers is excited about.

“I like doing work or otherwise I would get bored on snow days and this would be another activity,” said Rockers.

The bill is currently being debated in a house committee. It would require school districts to provide resources like computers and internet access to all students.