Northwood man enters Alford plea in sex abuse case

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County man is entering an Alford plea to charges of third degree sexual abuse.

30-year-old Gerad Lee Kuhlmann of Northwood was arrested in May 2016 and accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 between March and April 2016. He was originally charged with only two counts but a third count was added as part of a plea deal.

By entering an Alford plea to all charges, Kuhlmann is not admitting guilt but is conceding he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

The judge has ordered Kuhlmann held without bond in the Worth County Jail until he is sentenced, which is scheduled for March 27.

His arrest came after an investigation by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Manly and Clear Lake police departments and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

3rd degree sexual abuse is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.