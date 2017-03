One man. Three guilty pleas.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused in three separate criminal cases is pleading guilty in all of them.

29-year-old Edgar Ulysses Barrientos of Rochester has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats for a July 3, 2016 incident where an 18-year-old was stabbed. He’s also pleading guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence for an October 12, 2016 incident where Barrientos drove away from officers trying to pick him on a warrant. Police say he crashed into a trailer and had to be subdued with a taser.

Barrientos has also petitioned to enter a guilty plea for his alleged interference in a child custody exchange on May 13, 2016. He is accused of aggravated stalking, threats of violence and possession of a firearm after a crime of violence

He is due to be sentenced on May 8.

The other three men charged in the July 3 stabbing, Mahleek Pilarski, Sara Heng and Tyler Ranzenberger, have also entered guilty pleas. Heng will be sentenced on March 6, Ranzenberger will be sentenced on March 27 and a sentencing date for Pilarski has not yet been set.