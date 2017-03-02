Preparing for Spring Break

KIMT News 3- Spring break is approaching, and there’s several things travelers and students should keep in mind as they prepare for their trip.

Allen Vacations owner Jay Allen said this time of year a lot of families head to tropical places like Mexico for vacation. He said it’s important to make sure you know where your passport is at all times. He recommended taking a picture of your passport for backup in case it’s lost or stolen.

“If you got a picture of lets say your passport, if you need a replacement through the U.S. Embassy,” said Allen. “Everything is there, all the numbers they need.”

Allen recommended letting state officials know where you’re traveling to as well.

“The state department does have a portal that you can register your trip before you leave, so they know you’re out of the country,” said Allen. “And you have contact information for the foreign embassy, lets say in Mexico or Jamaica, or any country has that.”

Lydia Ouverson of Mason City is a sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College. During spring break, she’ll be traveling out of the country for the first time to Mexico. The trip will be more than just tropical vacation, but also a time do some mission work with a church there. Ouverson said she’s trying to learn some Spanish before she arrives.

“Communicating down there is going to be something that will probably be a lot different than what i’m expecting, so i’m working on that,” said Ouverson.

Ouverson said exploring the cities in Mexico will be fun, but she will make sure to stick with her family.

“There will be some parts that are totally safe that are tourist friendly, and other places that may not be.” said Ouverson.