Rochester police are looking for two armed robbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement is looking for two suspects in a reported armed robbery.

The Rochester Police Department says they were notified of the incident on Wednesday but it allegedly happened Monday morning. A 31-year-old male employee at Dos Amigos restaurant says he arrived at work after 6:30 am and when he went to take out the trash, two men approached him and one of them had a gun.

The employee says the men demanded money and when he took out his wallet, they noticed his ATM card. The employee says the men forced him to drive them to an ATM in the area of 11th Avenue NW and Civic Center Drive and withdraw several hundred dollars.

The robbers then allegedly forced the employee to drive toward Highway 52 and got out of the car with the money in the area of 37th Street.

Rochester police say the employee was not hurt and surveillance video from the area seems to confirm his story.

The suspect with the gun is described as a black male, six feet tall with a medium to muscular build and around 35 years old. He was wearing yellow or tan boots, camouflage pants, brown t-shirt, green sweatshirt and a blue stocking cap.

The other suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, wearing a yellow reflective jacket over a black hoodie with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Both suspects were reportedly wearing bandanas over parts of their faces.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Rochester Police Department.