GARNER, Iowa- The National Council for Home Safety and Security compromised a list of the 50 Safest Cities in Iowa.

There were several cities on the list located in North Iowa including Garner, Hampton, Algona, and Cresco.

Sue Whitehurst of Garner said she has lived in the town for 60 years. She said throughout all her years working and living in Garner, she’s always felt safe because the community is very close-knit and people always make an effort to know one another, as well as help each other when needed.

“You feel safe with raising a family here, walking to school, walking outside, going to the park, you feel like you can safely let them do those things.” said Whitehurst.