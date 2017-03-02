Special Needs Virtual Education

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Students with special needs are being given the chance to check out different career fields all from the comfort of their classroom.

“It’s a two-year program and we’re kind of in the beginning stages of this and we’re trying to use it for interest in careers,” says Ryan Eastvold, Special Education Teacher at Forest City High School.

Eastvold is in his 10th year of teaching special education.

This year, he will be working with his students in a virtual environment.

“I have students in here that are interested in the automotive and construction field, so on Z-Space there’s programs where we can use the computer and take apart motors or strip down the house and see the studs and the painted walls and the kitchens,” says Eastvold.

Z-Space was made possible thanks to an initiative through Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services which is also providing the program to students at Charles City High School.

Since it’s still so new there are a few kinks to work out.

“Some students have a tougher time to manipulate the stylus and the pen and kind of struggle a little bit to make the program do what they want to do,” says Ryan Smith, Level III Special Education Teacher at Forest City High School.

Smith has one class period a day set aside for his students to use the Z-Space software.

Allowing them to explore a number of different subjects such as human biology.

“It’s definitely an opportunity that we didn’t have before for students to go ahead and see something that they couldn’t of otherwise,” says Smith.

School officials plan to reach out to other companies in the area to provide students with resources.