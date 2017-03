ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of this area’s biggest events went pretty much better than expected.

Organizers with WinterFest in Rochester say this year they raised more than $500,000 for several non-profits in the area. One of the biggest fundraisers was the Polar Plunge which this year had some of the warmest temperatures they’ve ever had.

The group also announced the logo for next year’s event, which you can see below.