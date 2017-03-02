Woman accused of stealing and crashing a motor vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is facing charges after an alleged motor vehicle theft turned into a series of crashes.

Rochester police were called to the 2900 block of Charles Court NW around 8:30 pm Wednesday. A 46-year-old man says he had left the keys in his parked vehicle so he could run into an apartment. When the man came out, he says he saw a woman driving away with his vehicle.

As she drove off, the woman allegedly hit another car. The two men inside suffered minor injuries and say they followed her when she didn’t stop. The woman allegedly kept driving until she crashed into a pine tree on 19th Street West.

An officer responding to the motor vehicle theft arrived on scene of the crash and says he saw the woman get out of the vehicle and run away. The officer chased after her and caught her near the Colonial Lanes bowling alley.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Saynab Ahmed of Rochester. Charges including DUI, theft and criminal vehicular operation are pending.