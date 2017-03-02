Woman and children hurt in Austin crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning left a woman and two children injured.

The Austin Police Department says it happened at the intersection of 4th Street and 6th Avenue NW some time before 7:50 am.  A 41-year-old man was reportedly driving south on 4th Street when another vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign in front of him.  The man swerved and crossed the center line, crashing into a northbound vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The woman and her two passengers, ages 7 and 9, were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.  The male driver was not injured.

Both vehicles suffered what is described as significant front-end damage.  Austin police have not identified any of the people involved.

