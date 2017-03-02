Women plead not guilty in Mower County drug/gun case

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two women are pleading not guilty to 5th degree drug possession and receiving a stolen AR-15 rifle.

After the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called on February 3 about gunfire in Lansing Township, the investigation eventually led to the arrest of 26-year-old Jennifer Ann Spaeth of Austin and 23-year-old Francia Adriana Perez of Stewartville. Law enforcement says the two were found at an Austin home with the stolen rifle, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Their trial is set to begin on June 26.