Alleged Animal Neglect in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa- The Floyd County Sheriff’s office responded to a complaint of alleged animal neglect on Friday.

Mark Rader of Floyd said he was driving passed his neighbors property when he saw a dying cow.

“One was flailing, foaming at the mouth, dying,” said Rader. “The other one [that was dead], I didn’t see it behind the tree until the deputy got here with the binoculars and we saw it behind the tree.”

Rader said he believes the animals are not being fed enough.

“I go by here twice a day with the tractor to feed my cattle,” said Rader. “Two to three weeks, I’ve seen nothing in there between feedings.”

Floyd County Sheriff deputy Brian Tiedemann said there’s multiple ways stock cows can pass away, from an infection to age, and they can’t assume the cows death is because the animals starved.

“I as a law enforcement officer, I look at the total condition of the animal, in which some body structures on the animal that you can look at,” said Tiedemann. “For me to even call a vet out to look at that animal, I have to determine if those animals look neglected.”

Tiedemann said they look to see if you can count the vertebrae on the animals spine or if you can count the ribs. He said from the road, you could not do that.

“I’m going to talk to the owner of the cows and get what veterinarian they use,” said Tiedemann.

KIMT News 3 reached out to the property owner but has not received a call back. KIMT News 3 spoke with a veterinarian in Floyd County that reviewed the pictures on the scene, they tell us they’re unable to tell from the footage if the two cows died from neglect or starvation.