Austin woman gets probation for drug possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first of six defendants in a Mower County drug case has been sentenced.

21-year-old Brianna Constance Kay Ober of Austin received 20 years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service Friday for a guilty plea to 3rd degree drug possession.

Ober and five others were arrested on June 16, 2016 after authorities said searches in Austin uncovered 80 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of heroin.

Four of the other defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. A fifth, 26-year-old Amy Beth Wagner of Austin, is pleading not guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to stand trial on May 15.