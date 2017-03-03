Charles City Police Continue Searching for Stolen Property

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Charles City Police Department is continuing their search for stolen property taken from a Charles City resident.

The property was reported stolen on January 17th. Police used search warrants on Friday to enter three properties that may have been involved. Two of the locations were in Charles City and the other was in Nashua.

Charles City Police captain Brandon Franke said they got the information from folks who knew of people that had been at the home where the property was stolen from.

“We can’t solve these crimes on our own. It takes the community to help us, and we really appreciate it when they do, because we get results like this where we were able to get the warrant.”

Franke said unfortunately police didn’t find the missing property during the search. He said they’re still investigating.