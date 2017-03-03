Charles City Police Continue Searching for Stolen Property

CASEY WALSH By Published:
search-vo

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Charles City Police Department is continuing their search for stolen property taken from a Charles City resident.

The property was reported stolen on January 17th. Police used search warrants on Friday to enter three properties that may have been involved. Two of the locations were in Charles City and the other was in Nashua.

Charles City Police captain Brandon Franke said they got the information from folks who knew of people that had been at the home where the property was stolen from.

“We can’t solve these crimes on our own. It takes the community to help us, and we really appreciate it when they do, because we get results like this where we were able to get the warrant.”

Franke said unfortunately police didn’t find the missing property during the search. He said they’re still investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s