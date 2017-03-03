Clean up after your dog at dog parks

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- City officials in Albert Lea are encouraging folks to clean up after their four-legged friends.

A community dog park opened last year in Albert Lea. Many community members were concerned that people wouldn’t pick up after their pets.

Officials have even provided a “dog waste bag” station with garbage attached to make cleanup easy.

With the snow on the ground some community members say they’re seeing more dog waste inside the park, but city officials say they’re working on improving that.

“With the dog park and with any of our facilities we are constantly improving them and with the dog park being a year old we’re going to notice things and have to make improvements to it,” said Jerry Gabrielatos, Assistant City Manager of Albert Lea. “We will make improvements so that is continues to be a place where people want to come and bring their dogs.”