Dodge County murder charges filed against Rochester man

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing murder charges in connection with a drug death in Dodge County.

19-year-old Donte D’Andre Wilkins is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree murder and is being held in the Steele County Jail on $125,000 bond.

Dodge County sheriff’s deputies were sent to 20664 County Highway 34 on December 8, 2016 for an unresponsive male in an apartment. The arrived to find 23-year-old Tyler Reed Gray in a bathtub. Deputies immediately removed Gray from the tub and began CPR but when an ambulance crew arrived a short time later, Gray was declared dead.

According to court records, the official autopsy report determined Gray’s death was caused by an toxic reaction to fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

A search of Gray’s phone found a series of text messages exchanged with a phone that law enforcement says was primarily used by Donte Wilkins. An investigator described the messages as being about drug deals and discussing weights, money and meetings.

Authorities say a search warrant for phone records revealed Gray and Wilkins communicated as far back as June 2016 and there were allegedly numerous times when Gray bought drugs from Wilkins, including heroin and fentanyl. Court records state that a string of text messages on December 7, 2016 indicate that Gray bought a gram of heroin from Wilkins and approximately three hours after the last text, Gray was found dead.

Wilkins had his first court appearance on Friday.

2nd degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, while 3rd degree murder carries a 25 year sentence.