Funnel Week in the Iowa Legislature

MASON CITY, Iowa- Several bills that failed to make it out of Iowa’s Legislative Committees have died as a part of “Funnel Week.” “Funnel Week” marks the deadline for all bills that will be considered during this legislative session.

It allows for legislators to focus their attention on specific issues. We spoke to local legislators about how they feel so far about the work that is being done.

“In my committees there was a couple of times that I was reading them while i was walking to the meeting and later that day they would be in committee,” says Democratic State Representative Sharon Steckman. “It is all happening very quickly.”

“There are still a few committees that are down at the capital working on some bills,” says Republican State Representative Terry Baxter. “I think the judiciary committee stayed down, but anything that’s not done by the time they gavel out this afternoon will not move forward.”

