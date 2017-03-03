KIMT News 3 – If you are looking to improve your community by promoting healthier lifestyles, you may be interested in a new program.

The Iowa Walking College was created by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative along with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Sarah Taylor Watts, the Physical Activity Coordinator with the Iowa Department of Public Health says many people don’t exercise and the hope is that this program will motivate communities to take that first step toward leading a healthier lifestyle.

“Most of us aren’t getting enough physical activity and it fits right into our lives, it’s just such an easy thing to do and there’s no equipment needed.”

On May 2nd, the first Iowa Walking College conference will be held in Ames.

If you would like to apply you may visit Iowa Healthiest State.

They will be awarding fifteen fellowships to Iowans free of charge.