Local farmers attend seminar

AUSTIN, Minn.- Farmers in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota came together today to get some helpful tips.

The Northern Country Coop held their annual seminar to give area growers a better understanding on grain marketing and how to improve soil and water health.

Aaron Gamm from Mower, Soil & Water Conservation District about vegetative buffers which is an effort to protect water from farm field run off and being contaminated.

We’re in the heart of a great area that grows tremendous crops and we’ve been blessed with good weather and good soil,” said Nathan Augustine, Agronomy Manager at Northern Country Coop. “Now we can utilize our technology to help see if we can take it to another step and identify those areas where we can do better.”

Northern Country Coop has 10 offices in Minnesota and 2 in Iowa.