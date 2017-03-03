Man rescued after fleeing law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted man went to extreme measures to elude law enforcement Friday night.

According to Rochester Deputy Fire Chief, Steve Belau, the fire call came in just before 5:30 p.m. They responded to the 75th Street NW bridge over the Zumbro River where a man had wedged himself between a bridge support beam and drain pipe beneath the bridge deck, about 50 feet above the river.

Authorities say he was attempting to hide himself after fleeing a traffic stop by the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to Belau, the fire department water rescue team was called in by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to prepare for a water rescue in case the man fell into the river. Two teams of swimmers, equipped with ice water rescue suits, positioned themselves on either side of the river. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s bridge inspection snorkel truck was also brought in as it can access the underside of the bridge deck.

Nearly two hours later, Olmsted County law enforcement crisis negotiators convinced the man to accept rescue and talked him through moving from his location to safety in the snorkel truck person-bucket.

According to authorities, the man was taken into custody by the Minnesota State Patrol and taken to St. Mary’s for possible hypothermia.

Belau commends the bravery and compassion displayed by rescue crews.