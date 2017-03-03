Mason City man facing federal child porn charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Federal child pornography charges have been filed against a Mason City man.

46-year-old Jeffery Landheer is accused of one count of receipt of child porn and six counts of possession of child porn. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa alleges that Landheer received child porn between 2002 and 2016 and kept the images on six different devices.

If convicted, Landheer faces a maximum sentence of up to 140 years behind bars.

Federal authorities say the Mason City Police Department led the investigation that resulted in these charges.

Landheer appeared in Cedar Rapids Federal Court on Friday and was ordered released on bond.