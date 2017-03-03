Mason City Schools Prepares for Active Shooters

MASON CITY, Iowa- TODAY – Educators in North Iowa are taking the time to train on how to react if they ever encounter an active shooter.

Teachers in the Mason City School District are going through “ALICE” training. “ALICE” stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform and Evaluate.

The program expands the traditional “run,hide, fight” training, which educators have been learning for years and puts emphasis on how to deal with different types of scenarios.

Those with the Mason City Police Department say the goal is to expose educators to certain tactics so they can react appropriately.

“If the school is a target for that kind of thing than we need to be able to have staff and teachers ready to respond when these types of attacks,” says Officer Jeremy Ryal, Mason City Police Departments Crime Prevention Coordinator. “The idea of all of this is to not guarantee you that everybody is going to survive, but hopefully greatly increase the survivability.”