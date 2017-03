ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hy-Vee stores are participating in the Great American Milk Drive.

Through March 14, customers will be given the option to donate a full or half-gallon of milk when they check out. Those donations will then go to that store’s local food bank.

During the last Milk Drive, customers at Rochester Hy-Vee stores provided nearly 7,000 milk vouchers for clients of Channel One Regional Food Bank.