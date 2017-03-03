Misusing handicap parking passes

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea Police Department is seeing an increase in a crime that you don’t hear about too often.

Within the past four days officers say they have seen a number of people misuse handicap parking passes.

Officers took four handicap stickers from people who have them displayed on their cars, but aren’t registered to use them. In fact in all these cases the stickers are registered to someone who has died.

Officers say they check the numbers on those stickers when they see a car parked in a handicap spot in town. If the sticker isn’t registered to that vehicle they wait for the owner to come back and possibly hand them a citation.

“Everybody is trying to save that extra step and be a little bit closer rather than taking the extra effort to walk,” said Deputy Director JD Carlson, Albert Lea Police Department. “When you do that it is taking up necessary spots for those that are actually in need them and often times then they have to walk a little bit farther to their destination.”

If you’re caught using a handicap sticker that doesn’t belong to you then you could face a 280 dollar fine.

In one of those cases the person registered for the handicap sticker died more than a decade ago.