OMC clinic to add Sunday hours

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s that time of the year when people from across the area start to get sick. A health provider in Rochester is making sure people don’t pay out big money to see someone one the weekends.

Olmsted Medical Center says they will be opening their Northwest acute clinic on Sundays from 10am-5pm. They will be seeing people with minor conditions like a cold or stomach ache. The more serious patients who may have chest pain will need to be seen in the emergency room. Officials tell us in the end it will save people money from going to the ER and help the doctors in the ER focus on patients with more serious conditions.