OMC clinic to add Sunday hours

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
OMC

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s that time of the year when people from across the area start to get sick. A health provider in Rochester is making sure people don’t pay out big money to see someone one the weekends.

Olmsted Medical Center says they will be opening their Northwest acute clinic on Sundays from 10am-5pm. They will be seeing people with minor conditions like a cold or stomach ache. The more serious patients who may have chest pain will need to be seen in the emergency room. Officials tell us in the end it will save people money from going to the ER and help the doctors in the ER focus on patients with more serious conditions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s