ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for three stolen military-style rifles.

A burglary was reported Thursday in the 2000 block of 50th Street NW in Rochester. The victim says it had to have happened sometime between 7:30 am and 7:30 pm when a door to the residence was forced open and two AR-15s and one AK-47 was removed from a closet.

The victim says nothing else was taken.

Rochester police says the value of the rifles is around $5,000.