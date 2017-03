ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of cutting her boyfriend with a kitchen knife is pleading not guilty.

30-year-old Karen Marie Muon of Rochester was arrested on December 19, 2016 and charged with 2nd degree assault and domestic assault. Her boyfriend told police that an argument over money escalated to Muon slashing his arm and biting him.

Her trial is now scheduled for May 31 in Olmsted County District Court.