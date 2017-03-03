Special patrol is growing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – What started as the “Pooch Patrol” is turning into something much bigger in Rochester.

The police department says they are expanding that program to not only include dog walkers but regular walkers and even bicyclists. Their goal is to report any suspicious activity they see while out and police officials tell us they have 90% of the city covered so far. It seems to be working too, so far it’s lead to numerous arrests including of prowlers.

Meetings for those interested in joining will happen the last Thursday of the month at the Olmsted County Government Center.