Speeding On The Rise

MASON CITY, Iowa – Iowa State Patrol has issued an excessive amount of speeding citations to drivers across the state which has raised some concerns for law enforcement.

“Well the main concerns are from the public. We’ll get traffic complaints of vehicles that are traveling in a reckless or careless manner weaving in and out of traffic,” says Keith Duneow, Iowa State Patrol Public Resource Officer

Driver Chantal Jamaica was recently pulled over for speeding in a residential area, but was happy to only receive a warning.

“I was driving, the speed limit was 25 mph within the few blocks not even it changed to 35 mph and I was pulled over and he told me the speed limit here is 25 mph,” says Jamaica.

Which is why drivers like Amy Kranz say it is imperative to pay attention to the road.

“I always look at the speed limit and I’ve been living in Mason City all of my life, so I pretty much know what areas the speed changes,” says Kranz.

She also encouraged drivers to put down their phones to eliminate distractions.

“I don’t go on my phone, I have two kids in the backseat, so I always tell them to be quiet while I’m driving. I don’t want you distractions,” says Kranz.

As for officer Duneow, he says their goal is to help reduce crashes and keep driver safe.

“When you look at the statistics of all crashes about 70 or 75% fatal crashes speed is one of the factors.”