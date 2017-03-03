Stalking: what you need to know

MASON CITY, Iowa – CBS’ hit show, 48 Hours has recently wrapped up a two part piece featuring the horrors of stalking.

According to the national center for victims of crime 6.6 million people are stalked in the United States a year.

This morning we have some steps you should take if someone is making you, or someone you know, feel unsafe.

The truth is stalking is not just a conversation you should have with law enforcement, but you should talk to your loved ones as well.

Iowa law defines stalking as a person who purposefully engages in a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear bodily harm or death.

According to the National Center of Victims of Crime the majority of stalking victims are pursued by someone they know.

Local law enforcement offers tips for those who feel they are in immediate danger.

“Get to a safe place, let people around you know what’s going on so that you have bystanders that are aware of what’s going on,” says MCPD investigator Seth McChesney. “And then when you are in a safe zone let law enforcement know so we can get somebody out there and you know diffuse the situation.”

Stalking can be charged as a class C felony or class D felony depending on the intentions of the stalker.