Virtual reality comes to apartment searching

ADAM SALLETT By Published: Updated:
vr-apartments-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Although the apartments are still months away from opening, people can start seeing the finished project for Red 44 in Rochester.

The luxury apartments will have over 100 and many lifestyle bumps like a pool and lounge area. Before the doors even open, prospective renters can see the apartments through virtual reality. The Shelard Group, which is behind the project, tells us this is the first time they’ve used this technology and it really works in showing what people can rent.

The apartments are slated to open in August.

People will be able to see images like this in 360 degrees.
People will be able to see images like this in 360 degrees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s