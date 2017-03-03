Virtual reality comes to apartment searching

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Although the apartments are still months away from opening, people can start seeing the finished project for Red 44 in Rochester.

The luxury apartments will have over 100 and many lifestyle bumps like a pool and lounge area. Before the doors even open, prospective renters can see the apartments through virtual reality. The Shelard Group, which is behind the project, tells us this is the first time they’ve used this technology and it really works in showing what people can rent.

The apartments are slated to open in August.