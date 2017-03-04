NIACC’s Khat Wins National Title

NIACC press release:

PITTSBURG, Kan. – NIACC’s Wal Khat made history Saturday afternoon.

Khat became the first-ever NIACC male athlete to claim a national track and field title as won the 800-meter run in a time of 1 minute, 51.78 seconds at the NJCAA national indoor championships.

Monroe College’s Kaqique Oliver was second in 1:52.05.

Khat also broke his own school record of 1:53.06 in Saturday’s final.

The individual national title by Khat was the seventh championship by a NIACC track and field athlete – the first six were claimed by female athletes.

The last individual national title by a NIACC athlete was in 2014 when Sharon Totako won the javelin at the national outdoor meet.